The Clouds Yoga Studio to host food drive

The Clouds Yoga Studio will host its Karma Yoga Food Drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 23 outside of the Winn-Dixie on St. Simons Island. Cans of food can be donated at the location throughout the day. All of the donations will benefit Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry.

NAMI to meet Nov. 21

The National Alliance on Mental Illness, Golden Isles chapter, will have a guest speaker at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 Angel Tumbling MSW, Gateway Behavioral Health Services, will talk about “How the Assertive Community Treatment Team Promotes Partnerships in Hope and Recovery, at the Kemble Conference Center, Southeast Georgia Health System, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. For more information, call 912-506-2963.

College, Second Harvest team up for health fair

College of Coastal Georgia’s nursing students will partner with America’s Second Harvest and Bay Harbour Church of God for a health fair from 7:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 18 at Bay Harbour Church of God, 3210 U.S. Hwy. 82, Brunswick. There will be free health assessments and food distribution. For more information, contact Tiffany King at tking@ccga.edu.

More from this section

A lifesaving journey

A lifesaving journey

Brenda Thompson has experienced her share of health problems, including cancer and knee pain. One of her greatest challenges, however, was maintaining a healthy weight.

+3
SoundBites to benefit symphony Sunday

SoundBites to benefit symphony Sunday

Those with refined tastes in food and music have an opportunity to savor both Sunday when two accomplished concert violinists perform at Halyard’s with Coastal Symphony of Georgia musicians.

+2
PorchFest set for Sunday

PorchFest set for Sunday

The downtown streets were bustling on November’s First Friday last week. The cooler weather ushered in an enjoyable evening of strolling the shops, galleries and restaurants that line the historic retail area.

+3
Red curry pumpkin soup perfect for fall

Red curry pumpkin soup perfect for fall

With the arrival of daylight saving time, cooler weather has also made an appearance. While it is certainly still November in South Georgia, the heat and humidity have taken a seat — at least for the time being.