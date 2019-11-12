The Clouds Yoga Studio to host food drive
The Clouds Yoga Studio will host its Karma Yoga Food Drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 23 outside of the Winn-Dixie on St. Simons Island. Cans of food can be donated at the location throughout the day. All of the donations will benefit Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry.
NAMI to meet Nov. 21
The National Alliance on Mental Illness, Golden Isles chapter, will have a guest speaker at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 Angel Tumbling MSW, Gateway Behavioral Health Services, will talk about “How the Assertive Community Treatment Team Promotes Partnerships in Hope and Recovery, at the Kemble Conference Center, Southeast Georgia Health System, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. For more information, call 912-506-2963.
College, Second Harvest team up for health fair
College of Coastal Georgia’s nursing students will partner with America’s Second Harvest and Bay Harbour Church of God for a health fair from 7:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 18 at Bay Harbour Church of God, 3210 U.S. Hwy. 82, Brunswick. There will be free health assessments and food distribution. For more information, contact Tiffany King at tking@ccga.edu.