WOW to offer mammograms in May
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s Wellness on Wheels (WOW), a self-contained mobile health vehicle, will be making the rounds in May.
It features the same mammography equipment found at the health system’s Breast Care Center, travels to rural locations in Glynn, McIntosh, Camden and Brantley counties.
The WOW is staffed by female mammography technologists specially trained to perform breast imaging. Most insurances are accepted and financial assistance is available to patients who qualify.
Note that all mammograms require a physician’s order. For more information about the Komen grant and low or no-cost mammograms for uninsured or low-income persons, please call 912-466-5235. The WOW will provide mammograms at the following locations during the month of May
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 2 at McIntosh Family Medicine Center, 1022 Miller Lane SW, Darien. Call 912-466-5857 for information and appointments.
• From 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 3 at Wellness Way Medical Office Complex, 7000 Wellness Way, St. Simons Island. Call 912-466-5235 for information and appointments.
• From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Glynn County Health Department, 2747 4th St., Brunswick. Call 912-264-3961 ext. 3249 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m. at Brantley Family Medicine Center, 21300 Hwy 82, Waynesville. Call 912-466-5941 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at May 14 at theMcKinney Community Health Center, 9355 N. Main St., Nahunta. Call 912-462-6222 for information and appointments.
• From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 15 at Perry Park Clinic, 2215 Bartow St., Brunswick. Call 912-275-8028 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 21 at IGA Supermarket, U.S. Hwy 84, Ludowici. Call 912-545-2107 ext. 233 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m May 22 at Coastal Community Health Services, 6574 Shellman Bluff Rd., Shellman Bluff. Call 912-275-8028 ext. 121 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 23 at McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gillman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.
TOPS meets each
Wednesday
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at 708 Mansfield St., room 208, Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329 or Carol Criss at 912-399-0517.
Overeaters Anonymous meets every Thursday at Southeast Georgia Health System
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings in Conference Room No. 4 on the main floor of the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick. This is an open 12-Step meeting with varied topics. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who, through shared experience, strength, and hope are recovering from compulsive eating. We meet in order to help solve our common problem — compulsive eating, which includes the symptoms of obesity, anorexia, and bulimia. Visit https://oa.org or www.oanfig.org for more information
— The Brunswick News