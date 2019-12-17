Lomis joins Southeast Georgia Health System’s board of directors
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently announced the appointment of James “Jim” B. Lomis to the Southeast Georgia Health System, Inc. board of directors. He replaces Gary Willis, who recently retired from the Camden Advisory Committee and the Southeast Georgia Health System Inc. board.
A member of the health system’s Camden Advisory Committee since 2012, Lomis is a senior vice president at Southeastern Bank where he serves the Camden County, and Nassau County, Fla., markets. A native of Brunswick, Lomis graduated from the University of Georgia with an economics degree.
A resident of Camden County since 2002, Lomis has actively supported the local community. He has served, past or present, as a board or committee member for various local organizations.
Free diabetes workshop offered at Roosevelt Harris Senior Center
A Living Well Diabetes workshop will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Roosevelt Harris Jr. Senior Center, 2007 I St., Brunswick, Jan. 7 to Feb. 11. They will be held each Tuesday for six weeks. Discussion will include a variety of topics and issues faced by those living with Type 2 diabetes. The event is free, but registration is required and can be made by calling 912-267-5520.
3D mammograms now offered by health system
In November, the Southeast Georgia Health System began providing a new screening method at its breast imaging locations on the Brunswick and Camden hospitals: Genius 3D Mammography exams using the MammoPad breast cushion and SmartCurve breast stabilization system.
Southeast Georgia Health System offers 3D mammograms at the Breast Care Center at the Brunswick hospital, the Medical Plaza across from the Brunswick campus, and Women’s Imaging at the Camden hospital. This 3D technology will also be available on the WOW mobile health vehicle in 2020. Conventional mammograms continue to be an option at Southeast Georgia Health System as well. Most major health insurance plans cover 3D mammograms. If you have questions, call 912-466-5234. To schedule a mammogram, call 912-466-1240.
— The Brunswick News