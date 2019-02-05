SGHS using Wellness on
Wheels for mammograms
in Glynn, rural SE Georgia
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s Wellness on Wheels, which provides mobile mammogram services to women throughout the community is returning with multiple dates in February.
A $50,000 grant from Coastal Georgia Affiliate of Susan G. Komen finances the services. The WOW is staffed by female mammography technologists specially trained to perform breast imaging and all mobile unit mammograms are read by the same group of radiologists who review Breast Care Center mammograms. The WOW is accredited by the American College of Radiology and certified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
All mammograms require a physician’s order; most insurances are accepted and financial assistance is available to patients who qualify. For more information about the Komen grant and low or no-cost mammograms for uninsured or low-income persons in Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Brantley and Long counties, call 912-466-5235.
The WOW will be in the community on the following dates:
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at McIntosh Family Medicine Center, 1022 Miller Lane SW, Darien. Call 912-466-5857 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Brantley Family Medicine Center, 21300 Hwy 82, Waynesville. Call 912-466-5941 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at McKinney Community Health Center, 9355 N. Main St., Nahunta. Call 912-462-6222 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Coastal Community Health Services, 6574 Shellman Bluff Rd., Shellman Bluff. Call 912-580-0073 for information and appointments.
• From 8 a.m to 2:30 p.m. at Optim Health Care, 1101 North Way, Darien. Call 912-437-3266 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at IGA Supermarket, U.S. Hwy 84, Ludowici. Call 912-545-2107 ext. 233 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gillman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.
— The Brunswick News