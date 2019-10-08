Free mammograms
to be offered
In correlation with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Glynn County Health Department will hold free mammograms from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Sparrow’s Nest, 2911 Altama Ave., Brunswick. No appointment is necessary.
Flu vaccine drive through to be held Oct. 24
The Glynn County Health Department will be holding a flu vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at 2747 Fourth St., Brunswick. It is open to all, ages 6 months and up, including pregnant women. The cost is $21.50 per shot. Cash, check, credit cards will be accepted but most major insurances will cover the cost. For more information, visit wwwgachd.org/glynnflu.
Medicare Open Enrollment workshop planned
The GeorgiaCares State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) is hosting a Medicare Open Enrollment workshop from 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. To register, call 912-459-6509.
Mammos & ManiCURES
to be held Oct. 16 and 17
The Southeast Georgia Health System will host Mammos & ManiCURES from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Outpatient Care Center, 2500 Starling St., at the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System. The same program will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Camden hospital’s conference center, 2000 Dan Proctor Dr., St. Marys. During the event, mammograms (with a physician’s order) will be offered, as will bra measurements, mini manicures and facials and healthy refreshments. Mammogram appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. For more information or to make an appointment, call 855-ASK-SGHS (855-275-7447).
‘Pink Out’ to be
held Friday
The Southeast Georgia Health System is encouraging the community to join in wearing pink on Friday in order to raise awareness of breast cancer. To further the cause, share “Pink Out Friday” photos on social media using the hash tag #PinkOut2019.
— The Brunswick News