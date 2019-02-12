Links Inc. hosting

seminar at hospital

The Brunswick Chapter of the Links Incorporated, in conjunction with Southeast Georgia Health System, is sponsoring “Medical Links to Haiti,” a seminar on medical and cultural issues affecting Haitians from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Health System’s Linda S. Pinson Conference Center, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick. Event registration and continuing education credit information is available at sghs.org/haiti-seminar, or email marketing@sghs.org for more information.

TOPS meets every Wednesday

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at 708 Mansfield St., room 208, Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329 or Carol Criss at 912-399-0517.

Overeaters Anonymous to meet Thursday

Overeaters Anonymous, a support group, meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday in the conference room 4 at the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick. For more information, visit www.oa.org.

Health department offers smoking cessation classes

The Glynn County Health Department will hold free smoking cessation classes by appointment. For more information, please call Donna Smith at 912-264-3961, ext. 3210 or email Donna.Smith@dph.ga.gov.

In addition, the Georgia Tobacco Quit Line offers a free four-week supply of nicotine replacement therapy in the form of nicotine gum or nicotine patch. For more information, call the Quit Line. For English, call 1-877-270-STOP (877-270-7867); for Spanish, call 1-855 DEJELO-YA; for the hearing impaired, call 1-877-777-6534.

Library hosts free yoga

Lunchtime yoga will be held at 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. No sweating is required. Participants should bring a mat and water. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. It is free. It will be held at 3 p.m. every Wednesday at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

+3
Sugar cookies prove great Valentine's Day treat

Sugar cookies prove great Valentine's Day treat

A quick stroll along Newcastle Street and one thing becomes crystal clear — downtown Brunswick is certainly feeling the love this time a year. Storefront to storefront is adorned with red and pink hearts, heralding the coming of Valentine’s Day.

Patient finds freedom in treatment

Patient finds freedom in treatment

Janis Schnellman is an active senior go-getter who is eager to share the story of her discovery of Heller Healthcare. She’s inspiring, fun loving and full of energy, but throughout the years, her chronic pain from psoriatic arthritis, former surgeries, degenerative disc disease, bone spurs a…

W3 to host bartender's challenge

W3 to host bartender's challenge

Bretta Van Bockel doesn’t shy away from a little friendly competition. The bartender and manager of Moondoggy’s Pizza in Brunswick has been a part of the Whiskey, Wine and Wildlife’s annual bartender challenge each year since its inception.

+2
Shiloh Baptist Church shares Black History exhibit

Shiloh Baptist Church shares Black History exhibit

The Rev. Todd Rhodes has always been interested in history and the way lives overlap to form the fabric of the past. And, during national Black History Month the pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Brunswick, enjoys sharing the depth of his culture with the entire community.