Links Inc. hosting
seminar at hospital
The Brunswick Chapter of the Links Incorporated, in conjunction with Southeast Georgia Health System, is sponsoring “Medical Links to Haiti,” a seminar on medical and cultural issues affecting Haitians from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Health System’s Linda S. Pinson Conference Center, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick. Event registration and continuing education credit information is available at sghs.org/haiti-seminar, or email marketing@sghs.org for more information.
TOPS meets every Wednesday
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at 708 Mansfield St., room 208, Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329 or Carol Criss at 912-399-0517.
Overeaters Anonymous to meet Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous, a support group, meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday in the conference room 4 at the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick. For more information, visit www.oa.org.
Health department offers smoking cessation classes
The Glynn County Health Department will hold free smoking cessation classes by appointment. For more information, please call Donna Smith at 912-264-3961, ext. 3210 or email Donna.Smith@dph.ga.gov.
In addition, the Georgia Tobacco Quit Line offers a free four-week supply of nicotine replacement therapy in the form of nicotine gum or nicotine patch. For more information, call the Quit Line. For English, call 1-877-270-STOP (877-270-7867); for Spanish, call 1-855 DEJELO-YA; for the hearing impaired, call 1-877-777-6534.
Library hosts free yoga
Lunchtime yoga will be held at 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. No sweating is required. Participants should bring a mat and water. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. It is free. It will be held at 3 p.m. every Wednesday at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free.
