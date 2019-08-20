Pediatrician joins
Camden hospital staff
Southeast Georgia Health System recently welcomed board-certified pediatrician Dr. Angela P. Highbaugh-Battle to Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Camden Pediatrics and the Camden hospital’s medical staff.
Highbaugh-Battle earned her medical degree at the Morehouse School of Medicine and completed her residency at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta.
Hospital to host
nurse hiring event
The Southeast Georgia Health System is hosting a hiring event for registered nurses. It will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18. The event will take place in the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center at the Brunswick hospital, 2415 Parkwood Dr., Brunswick.
The health system has several opportunities for RNs, including long term care, maternity, medical/surgical, oncology, orthopaedics, operating room, post surgical, telemetry and flex team. A sign on bonus as well as relocation reimbursement assistance is available for eligible candidates.
Attendees can speak with human resources representatives and complete applications during the event to expedite the hiring process. Applicants should bring license verification and proof of identification.
Reservation and walk-in appointments are available. For more information, call 912-466-3115 or email, nurserecruiter@sghs.org.
Lunch and learn
to explore GERD
Gastro-esophageal reflux disease or GERD is a condition where acid from the stomach flows back into one’s esophagus causing discomfort and pain. GERD can be a frustrating condition that can affect one’s quality of life but there are treatments and surgical options available.
Dr. Vincent Arlauskas, general surgeon with Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Glynn General & Vascular Surgery, will discuss this at a lunch and learn from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Golden Isles YMCA, 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick.
His presentation, “Cool the Burn: Understanding Reflux Causes, Symptoms & Treatment Options,” will include important information on GERD risk factors, differentiating symptoms, and medical and surgical treatment options, including da Vinci ® Robotic Surgery.
Seating is limited and pre-registration is required by calling the YMCA at 912-265-4100. A YMCA membership is not required to attend; the lunch and learn is open to the public, and lunch will be provided by Shane’s Rib Shack at no charge to attendees.
NAMI to hold meeting
The National Alliance on Mental Illness, Golden Isles chapter, will have a guest speaker, Brandy Champeau, who will talk about “Survival Strategies for When Life Isn’t Fair,” at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 in the Kemble Conference Center of the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. For more information, call 912-506-2963.
— The Brunswick News