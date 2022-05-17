Free COVID-19 test kits available at local county health departments
The Coastal Health District now offers free at-home COVID-19 test kits from the local county health departments and CARE centers of Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties. A person can request up to 10 free test kits and are not required to provide health insurance information or an ID to receive a test. The self-tests can be taken at home and offer quick results. For more information, visit coastalhealthdistrict.com/selftest.
Memory Matters to host Bingo
Memory Matters will host Bingo at 11 a.m. Friday at 2803 Sherwood Drive. To register, call 912-264-0777.
Second “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade awarded to Camden Campus
The Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Campus received its second “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. After receiving this national distinction in Fall 2021, the Camden Campus was recognized again by The Leapfrog Group for its achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital. The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns a safety grade based on over 30 national performance measures to general hospitals across the nation.
Premier Martial Arts to hold BWK Kids Fest
The inaugural BWK Kids Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 28. This free community event, hosted by Premier Martial Arts, will be held at Port City Park in downtown Brunswick. The event is for kids 12 years old and under, and will feature information for parents on camps, activities and classes offered by local businesses that cater to children. Some organizations that will be featured include The Strike Zone, Brunswick Adventures, Game Vault and more. To join as a vendor or sponsor, call 912-571-1827, email at pj.pmabwk@gmail.com or visit https://bwkkidsfest.godaddysites.com/.
— The Brunswick News