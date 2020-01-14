Links to host seminar on traveling to Haiti
The Brunswick Georgia Chapter of the Links Inc. along with Southeast Georgia Health System, is presenting “Medical Links to Haiti,” a seminar on medical and cultural issues affecting Haitians from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 30 at the health system’s Linda S. Pinson Conference Center, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick.
Medical Links to Haiti is designed to familiarize medical professionals and the community on Haitian issues and provide an opportunity for those qualified to receive continuing education credits. Diane Smith, PhD, R.N., Medical Missions Project Coordinator, Helping Hugs, Inc., and Mark G. Hanly, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Southeastern Pathology Associates, and Vice Chief, Department of Pathology, Brunswick Campus, are this year’s featured presenters.
Event registration and continuing education credit information is available at sghs.org/haiti-seminar, or email marketing@sghs.org for more information.
NAMI holds
weekly meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts two support groups weekly. The NAMI Connection Support Group is for adults living with mental illness. The NAMI Family Support Group is for adults who have a family member with a mental illness. Both groups meet at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Kemble Conference Center of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. The groups are confidential and led by trained facilitators. There is no charge. The groups do not meet on holidays. On the last Thursday of the month, they will host a speaker at 7 p.m. and both groups join together to listen. For more information, visit www.namigoldenisles.com or call 912-580-9259.
First heritage
walk/run planned
The Brunswick Georgia African American Cultural Center will host its first Heritage 1K Walk/Run with registration starting at 8 a.m. followed by walkers’ start at 9:15 a.m. and runners at 9:25 a.m. Feb. 8 at 1601 Albany St., Brunswick. The cost is $25 and will include a T-shirt. For more information, visit theheritagerace.eventbrite.com.
Weight loss group to meet
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at 708 Mansfield St., room 208, Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329 or Carol Criss at 912-399-0517.
