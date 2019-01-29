Nurse honored for service
Lacie Goodman, R.N., BSN, (center front, holding daisy bouquet) received The DAISY Award® in recognition of the care and compassion she provides to patients every day at the Southeast Georgia Health System Miriam & Hugh Nunnally Maternity Care Center. Created by The DAISY Foundation™ — an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System—the DAISY Award was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and the patients’ family and friends.
Health system asks community to wear red Friday
The Southeast Georgia Health System Cardiopulmonary Services department is encouraging the community to wear red on National Wear Red Day Friday. They urge everyone to schedule a prevention appointment to review overall health, including blood pressure and cholesterol, and evaluate early stages of heart disease, stroke risks and other cardiovascular illnesses.
In 2003, the American Heart Association and the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute launched the “Go Red for Women” campaign to bring awareness to a disease that was claiming the lives of nearly 500,000 American women each year. To find a health care provider, visit sghs.org, or call toll-free 855-ASK-SGHS (275-7447).
Weight loss group to meet
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at 708 Mansfield St., room 208, Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329 or Carol Criss at 912-399-0517.
Blood drive to be held Feb. 4
One Blood will hold a drive will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Brunswick News' parking lot, 3011 Altama Ave., Brunswick. Donors receive a t-shirt and a wellness check-up. ID is required. For more information, call 1-888-9-Donate or visit oneblood.org.
Overeaters Anonymous meets every Thursday at Southeast Georgia Health System
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings in Conference Room No. 4 on the main floor of the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Dr., Brunswick. This is an open 12-Step meeting with varied topics. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who, through shared experience, strength, and hope are recovering from compulsive eating. We meet in order to help solve our common problem - compulsive eating, which includes the symptoms of obesity, anorexia, and bulimia. Visit https://oa.org or www.oanfig.org for more information