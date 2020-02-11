Hospital installs ‘world’s smallest pacemaker’
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently began offering heart patients the world’s smallest pacemaker. Assisted by the health system’s heart catheter team, Dr. Mark T. Watkins, FACC, successfully implanted the new device in two patients in December. The minimally invasive procedures each took less than 20 minutes.
Watkins and fellow cardiologist Dr. Mitchell T. Jones of the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, received specialized training in device implantation and use.
To schedule a consultation with Watkins, call 912-264-0760. To schedule a consultation with Jones, call 912-264-1520.
Leap for Kids Gala and golf tournament to benefit pediatric patients
In celebration of Leap Year 2020, the AJ Donohue Foundation and the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation have partnered to create the “Leap For Kids” Gala and Golf Tournament fundraising events. For every dollar the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation raises for the campaign, the AJ Donohue Foundation will match it, up to $100,000.
The weekend event will kick-off with the “Leap for Kids” Gala from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Jekyll Island Westin. This club casual event is $85 per person and includes a cocktail reception, strolling dinner and live music with Owen Plant and Scott Pallot.
The “Leap For Kids” 13th annual AJ Donohue Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at the Jekyll Island Golf Center with a 10 a.m. Feb. 29. The entry fee is $125 per player or $475 per four player team. Thentry fee includes green fees, practice range, prizes, breakfast, lunch, entry to 19th Hole Celebration and beverages all day.
Discounted gala tickets are available for golfers who register as a foursome. The entry deadline is Feb. 20. For more information or to register for the gala or golf tournament, visit ajdonohuefoundation.org.
SEGHS hosting Better Breathers’ Club
Southeast Georgia Health System is partnering with the American Lung Association of Georgia to bring the Better Breathers’ Club to Brunswick. Led by a trained facilitator, the Better Breathers’ Club is a support group for patients with chronic lung conditions, including COPD, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis and lung cancer. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.
The Better Breathers Club will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month, starting Feb. 20 in the health system’s cardiac rehabilitation education room. Meetings will include educational presentations on a wide range of relevant topics.
To learn more about the Better Breathers Club, contact Valory Peeples, MBA, RRT, director, Cardio-Pulmonary Services, at 912-466-1403 or visit sghs.org.
— The Brunswick News