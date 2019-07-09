Nurse promoted to
director of Camden’s
Senior Care Center
Marodta Owens, MSN, BSN, R.N., was recently promoted to director of nursing at the Senior Care Center in St. Marys.
As director of nursing, Owens’ areas of responsibility include supervising nurses, overseeing infection control, maintaining records and budgets, as well as providing direct patient care when needed.
Owens graduated from Georgia Southern University in 2004 and began her career as a graduate nurse on a telemetry unit at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Jacksonville. During her three years at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, she was promoted to unit charge nurse and served as an assigned preceptor. She later left St. Vincent’s to explore travel nursing throughout the state of Florida.
In 2008, Owens joined Southeast Georgia Health System as a full-time cardiac telemetry nurse. She later transferred to a surgical floor, where she continued to learn and grow in her field. During this time, she also worked as a lab and clinical instructor at College of Coastal Georgia. In 2014, Owens completed her master of science degree in nursing (MSN) from Walden University, and in 2016, she transitioned into long-term care as a nurse supervisor at the Senior Care Center in St. Marys.
She is currently enrolled at Capella University and plans to complete her Master of Business Administration by the end of 2019.
Library to host nutrition program for kids
Share the Color: A Program about Good Nutrition will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It is designed for third grade students and above. Children will be taught how to build a colorful sandwich and develop healthy habits.
Nurses collecting back to school items
The nursing team of the Southeast Georgia Health System in Camden County, in partnership with Camden Connection, is hosting a Back to School drive to help collect school supplies for grades pre-K through 12. The health system will serve as a drop-off site for the school supplies with a collection box in the main lobby of the Camden hospital, 2000 Dan Proctor Drive, St. Marys.
Recommended school supplies include crayons, pencils, pens, book bags, binders, notebooks, paper, glue and scissors. Donated items are due by 8 p.m. July 28. For more information, contact Saundra Clark, R.N. at 912-576-6259.
— The Brunswick News