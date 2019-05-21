New urgent care facility opens in Brunswick
Brunswick Urgent Care, 208 Scranton Connector, Suite 117, Brunswick, recently opened its doors. The walk-in clinic offers urgent and wellness care to adults and children. The hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The phone number is 912-574-5958. The website it www.MyBrunswickUrgentCare.com.
Blood donors sought for health fair
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup, Brunswick, will host a Men’s Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 15 at the church. There will be chair massages, blood pressure checks and other testing. The church is also attempting to hold a blood drive but need at least 15 committed persons prior to the event. If you are interested in donating blood, call or text Lavertia Johnson at 912-996-2230.
Lupus Support Group spreads awareness
A Lupus Support Group meets each month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month in conference room 3 at the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System. The meeting is open to patients and their caregivers. Each month, a specialist or physician provides lupus-related information on various topics.
May is National Lupus Awareness month
Lupus, known as systemic lupus erythematosus, is an incurable chronic inflammatory disease in which a person’s immune system attacks the body’s own tissues and organs. It can affect many parts of a person’s body, including joints, skin, kidneys, lungs, heart or brain. While there is no cure, it can be controlled with medication and lifestyle changes.
The meetings are on hold through the summer but will pick back up in September. Shalya King is the group organizer and may be reached at 912-571-0494. Those interested in getting involved may call her.
Bariatric surgery support group meets
Emerald Isle Counseling and SEGAHS Bariatric Surgical Program co-host a monthly support group, Journey For Life, at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month at the Kemble Conference Center at the Brunswick hospital. It is open to pre and post bariatric surgery patients and their family.
Overeaters Anonymous meets every Thursday at Southeast Georgia Health System
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings in Conference Room No. 4 on the main floor of the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Dr., Brunswick. This is an open 12-Step meeting with varied topics. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who, through shared experience, strength, and hope are recovering from compulsive eating. We meet in order to help solve our common problem — compulsive eating, which includes the symptoms of obesity, anorexia, and bulimia. Visit https://oa.org or www.oanfig.org for more information
— The Brunswick News