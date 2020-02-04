New meditation
class offered
The Clouds Yoga Center is offering a monthly meditation class at the Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. The 45-minute program will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. beginning Saturday. It is designed to help practitioners develop mindfulness and relieve stress. Inman Ali, who specializes in integrative medicine and nutrition, will lead the course. The class is free for Club members and is open to nonmembers for a drop-in fee, $14. For more information, call 912-638-5600.
WOW to offer
mammograms
The Southeast Georgia Health System custom designed Wellness on Wheels (WOW), a completely self-contained mobile health vehicle that features digital mammography, travels to rural locations in Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Brantley and Long counties to offer breast imaging services. The WOW will provide mammograms at the following locations during the month of February. Note that all mammograms require a physician’s order:
• From 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wellness Way Medical Office Complex, 7000 Wellness Way, St. Simons Island. Call 912-466-5235 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at McIntosh Family Medicine Center, 1022 Miller Lane SW, Darien. Call 912-466-5857 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m Monday at Brantley Family Medicine Center, 21300 Hwy 82, Waynesville. Call 912-466-5941 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at McKinney Community Health Center, 9355 N. Main St., Nahunta. Call 912-462-6222 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Coastal Community Health Services, 6574 Shellman Bluff Rd., Shellman Bluff. Call 912-275-8028 ext. 121 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m Feb. 18 at IGA Supermarket, U.S. Hwy 84, Ludowici. Call 912-545-2107 ext. 233 for information and appointments
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb.. 27 at McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gillman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.
Heritage Walk/Run planned for Saturday
The Brunswick Georgia African American Cultural Center will host its first Heritage 1K Walk/Run with registration starting at 8 a.m. followed by walkers’ start at 9:15 a.m. and runners at 9:25 a.m. Saturday at 1601 Albany St., Brunswick. The cost is $25 and will include a T-shirt. For more information, visit theheritagerace.eventbrite.com.
National Wear Red Day to be held Friday
The Southeast Georgia Health System is participating in the fight against heart disease by recognizing National Wear Red Day on Friday.
The goal for the day is to make more people aware of the risk that heart disease poses to women. Traditionally, heart disease has been seen as a disease of older men. But, in fact, it’s the number one killer in the U.S. of women and men alike. Members of the community are encouraged to wear read and share photos on social media using the hashtag #SGHSGoesRed20.
— The Brunswick News