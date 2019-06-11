SGHS to hold
health fair June 15
The Southeast Georgia Health System will hold a free Community Health & Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15 at Brunswick High School. In addition to free and low-cost health screenings, the event will include education on a variety of health and wellness topics, services and resources offered by local community and health system professionals. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the prevention and treatment of common chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, balance disorders, cancer and more.
For additional information about the Community Health & Wellness Fair, call 855-ASK-SGHS (855-275-7447) or visit sghs.org/healthfair.
There will be free health screenings including bone density, blood pressure, gait analysis, pulse oximetry, skin checks and vascular tests. No appointments will be needed for these tests.
Heart health screenings will include electrocardiogram (EKG) and lipid profiles for $25. Results will be mailed to participants. To schedule an appointment, call 855-ASK-SGHS (855-275-7447).
Breast cancer screenings will also be available. Appointments are encouraged; however, walk-ins are welcome. Most insurance plans are accepted and financial assistance is available for qualifying patients. For an appointment, call 855-ASK-SGHS (855-275-7447).
Medication reviews will be offered. Participants are encouraged to bring all medications, including prescriptions, over-the-counter, vitamins and supplements, for a one-on-one review with a licensed pharmacist to discuss possible side effects or medication interactions.
There will also be a children’s teddy bear clinic, where they can bring in one of their stuffed dolls or animals to receive a check-up and some tender loving care for injuries, such as missing buttons or tattered arms and legs. Health system team members will also demonstrate a variety of medical treatments a child may encounter while at the doctor’s office or hospital.
Church to hold
health fair
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup, Brunswick, will host a Men’s Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church. There will be chair massages, blood pressure checks and other testing. The church is also attempting to hold a blood drive but need at least 15 committed persons prior to the event. If you are interested in donating blood, call or text Lavertia Johnson at 912-996-2230
Weight loss group
to meet
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at 708 Mansfield St., room 208, Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329 or Carol Criss at 912-399-0517.
