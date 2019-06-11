SGHS to hold

health fair June 15

The Southeast Georgia Health System will hold a free Community Health & Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15 at Brunswick High School. In addition to free and low-cost health screenings, the event will include education on a variety of health and wellness topics, services and resources offered by local community and health system professionals. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the prevention and treatment of common chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, balance disorders, cancer and more.

For additional information about the Community Health & Wellness Fair, call 855-ASK-SGHS (855-275-7447) or visit sghs.org/healthfair.

There will be free health screenings including bone density, blood pressure, gait analysis, pulse oximetry, skin checks and vascular tests. No appointments will be needed for these tests.

Heart health screenings will include electrocardiogram (EKG) and lipid profiles for $25. Results will be mailed to participants. To schedule an appointment, call 855-ASK-SGHS (855-275-7447).

Breast cancer screenings will also be available. Appointments are encouraged; however, walk-ins are welcome. Most insurance plans are accepted and financial assistance is available for qualifying patients. For an appointment, call 855-ASK-SGHS (855-275-7447).

Medication reviews will be offered. Participants are encouraged to bring all medications, including prescriptions, over-the-counter, vitamins and supplements, for a one-on-one review with a licensed pharmacist to discuss possible side effects or medication interactions.

There will also be a children’s teddy bear clinic, where they can bring in one of their stuffed dolls or animals to receive a check-up and some tender loving care for injuries, such as missing buttons or tattered arms and legs. Health system team members will also demonstrate a variety of medical treatments a child may encounter while at the doctor’s office or hospital.

Church to hold

health fair

Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup, Brunswick, will host a Men’s Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church. There will be chair massages, blood pressure checks and other testing. The church is also attempting to hold a blood drive but need at least 15 committed persons prior to the event. If you are interested in donating blood, call or text Lavertia Johnson at 912-996-2230

Weight loss group

to meet

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at 708 Mansfield St., room 208, Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329 or Carol Criss at 912-399-0517.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

Combating Diabetes with Education and Lifestyle Changes

Combating Diabetes with Education and Lifestyle Changes

More than 30 million adults in the United States are living with type 2 diabetes, and a whopping 84 million more have prediabetes, according to the latest report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is nearly half of the adult population.

+3
Baptism to return to SSI

Baptism to return to SSI

The Rev. Gregory Hughes has seen some miraculous things since he began his pilgrimages to the shores of St. Simons Island. The Atlanta-based pastor of True Life Ministries first started his journey to the coast more than 20 years ago, when he took a relatively aimless drive and ended up faci…

Conference to aid local writers

Conference to aid local writers

Fictional — and not-so-fictional — worlds will collide this weekend on St. Simons. From the industrial surroundings of steampunk to the interior of the FBI building in Washington, D.C., the Southeastern Writers Conference (SWC) is set to tackle writing in all settings and styles.

+12
Fresh produce the staple of summer meals

Fresh produce the staple of summer meals

On a summer steamy afternoon, customer after customer meandered into Uncle Don’s Local Market on St. Simons Island, perusing crates of fresh tomatoes, corn and other natural treats.