Mobile health vehicle WOW to offer mammograms
The Southeast Georgia Health System custom designed Wellness on Wheels (WOW), a completely self-contained mobile health vehicle that features the same advanced digital mammography equipment found at the Health System’s Breast Care Center, travels to rural locations in Glynn, McIntosh, Brantley, Camden and Long and counties to offer breast imaging services.
The WOW is staffed by female mammography technologists specially trained to perform breast imaging, and all mobile unit mammograms are read by the same group of radiologists who review Breast Care Center mammograms. Most insurances are accepted and financial assistance is available to patients who qualify.
The WOW will provide mammograms at the following locations during the month of October. All mammograms require a physician’s order.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at McIntosh Family Medicine Center, 1022 Miller Lane SW, Darien. Call 912-466-5857 for information and appointments.
• From 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Wellness Way Medical Office Complex, 7000 Wellness Way, St. Simons Island. Call 912-466-5235 for information and appointments.
• From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7 at Glynn County Health Department, 2747 4th St., Brunswick. Call 912-264-3961 ext. 3249 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at McKinney Community Health Center, 9355 N. Main St., Nahunta. Call 912-462-6222 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Brantley Family Medicine Center, 21300 Hwy 82, Waynesville. Call 912-466-5941 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at IGA Supermarket, U.S. Hwy 84, Ludowici. Call 912-545-2107 ext. 233 for information and appointments.
• From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at Perry Park Clinic, 2215 Bartow St., Brunswick. Call 912-275-8028 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gilman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.
Doctor to offer lunch and learn
Dr. Jason M. Joseph, Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics & Gynecology, will be the guest speaker for the monthly Golden Isles YMCA Lunch and Learn 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Golden Isles YMCA is located at 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick. His presentation is titled, “What You Should Know About HPV Vaccines,” will include important information on the different types of HPVs, the variety of cancers linked to HPV infection, when and why children should be vaccinated, and much more.
Seating is limited and pre-registration is required by calling the YMCA at 912-265-4100. A YMCA membership is not required to attend; the Lunch and Learn is open to the public, and lunch will be provided by Fox’s Pizza at no charge to attendees.
