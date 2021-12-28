Physiatrist joins health system
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently welcomed Dr. Gregory Kelley, physiatrist, to Summit Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgery and the Brunswick hospital’s medical staff.
After earning a medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in St. George, Grenada, Kelley completed his internship for internal medicine at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ. He then finished his residency at MedStar Health/Georgetown-National Rehabilitation Hospital in Washington, D.C., focusing on physical medicine and rehabilitation.
Kelley joins a four-member team of providers at Summit Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgery in Brunswick. To learn more, visit sghs.org/summit or call 912-466-7340 to schedule an appointment.
NAMI holds weekly meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts weekly support groups. The NAMI Connection Support Group is for adults living with a mental illness. The NAMI Family Support Group is for adults who have a family member with a mental illness. Both groups meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at the First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. The Connect Group will meet in the Open Door classroom and the Family Group will meet in the Duncan classroom. Attendees must enter through the glass door. Face masks will be optional. The next meeting will be on Jan. 6. The groups are confidential and led by trained facilitators. There is no charge. The groups do not meet on holidays. For more information, visit www.namigoldenisles.com or call 912-580-9259.
— The Brunswick News