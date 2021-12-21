Yoga class planned for Gilliard Farms
Gilliard Farms, 106 Gilliard Farms, Brunswick, will host Lewa Yoga classes from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. each Sunday, beginning Jan. 2. Each class is $20. To register or for more information, call 215-485-8851.
Blood drives planned to help increase supply
The American Red Cross has recently issued warnings that the country’s blood supply is running dangerously low. A number of local blood drives are planned to help shore up the supply. Those include the following:
• From noon to 5 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick.
• From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at V Pizza, 600 Sea Island Road, Suite 1, St. Simons Island.
• From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Schell & Hogan LLP, 101 Plantation Chase, St. Simons Island.
• From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
• From noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 7 at Frederica Academy, 200 Hamilton Road, St. Simons Island.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle St., Brunswick.
• From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 21 in the Kemble Conference Room, 3011 Kemble Avenue, adjacent to the Brunswick hospital. Social distancing protocols will be implemented and face masks will be required.
To register or for more information, visit redcrossblood.org
