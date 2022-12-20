Bivalent COVID vaccine available for children
Beginning this week, young children will have access to stronger protection against COVID-19 in the Coastal Health District. The FDA and CDC have approved the reformulated Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for ages 6 months and older. Previously, the updated vaccines were only available for ages 5 and up.
Appointments for the bivalent vaccines are available in all 8 counties of the Coastal Health District and can be scheduled online at chdcovidvax.org or by calling your local health department directly. In Brunswick, the department is located at 150 Scranton Connector.
The reformulated vaccines are called “bivalent” because they target more than one variant of COVID. The vaccines target the original strain of the COVID-19 virus plus two omicron subvariants, which means better protection against more recent versions of the virus. The bivalent vaccine manufactured by Pfizer is authorized as a booster dose for individuals aged 5 and older, and as a third dose for individuals aged 6 months to 4 years. The bivalent vaccine by Moderna is authorized as a booster dose for individuals 6 months of age and older.
For more information about the COVID vaccines offered by the health department in your county, visit chdcovidvax.org. Parents with questions about COVID vaccines for children are encouraged to talk to their child’s pediatrician or to their local health department.
Red Cross, SGHS to host blood drive Jan. 13
Southeast Georgia Health System is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on at the health system’s Brunswick hospital, 2415 Parkwood Dr.
The blood drive will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan 13 in the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center, Room 1.
Appointments are required and can be made online by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering sponsor code “sghsys” in the search bar, or call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).
SGHS hosting hiring events for nurses
The Southeast Georgia Health System is hosting several hiring events to give applicants an opportunity to learn more about available RN, LPN and CNA positions. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet managers and participate in on-site interviews and tours. Those will be held at the following times:
• From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Brunswick hospital in the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center, 2415 Parkwood Dr.
• From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Senior Care Center-Brunswick, 2611 Wildwood Drive, Brunswick.
• From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Camden hospital’s Cafeteria Conference Room, 2000 Dan Proctor Dr., St. Marys.