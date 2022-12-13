Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group offers
programs
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group offers
programs
Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group provides a number of programs for those with the disease and their families. They host a regular monthly meeting from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on first Thursday of the month at the Thorpe Building at St. Simons United Methodist Church, St. Simons Island.
They also have organized a group fitness class, held each week at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. Those with Parkinson’s and their caregivers are welcome. There will be no class each first Thursday, due to the monthly group meeting.
CareGivers are offered a support group from 10 to 11 a.m. each fourth Wednesday at Memory Matters, 2803 Sherwood Drive, Brunswick. Parkinson’s patients are invited to attend where they can enjoy televisions and puzzles as the meeting is held. For more information, email glynncountyparkinsons@gmail.com.
NAMI holds weekly meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts weekly support groups. The NAMI Connection Support Group is for adults living with a mental illness. The NAMI Family Support Group is for adults who have a family member with a mental illness. Both groups meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Southeast Georgia Health System Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave, Brunswick. Face masks are optional. The groups are confidential and led by trained facilitators. There is no charge to attend. The groups do not meet on holidays. For more information, visit www.namigoldenisles.com or call 912-580-9259.
— The Brunswick News
Nora Lott Haynes, the governor’s appointee to the Georgia Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation, feels a lot more needs to be done to address mental health issues in Georgia.
The first confirmed sighting this calving season of a North Atlantic right whale mother — named Medusa — and her newborn calf was documented Dec. 7.
The Brunswick Housing Authority wants to renovate and upgrade the city’s public housing, but Executive Director William Baker says the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is making that hard.
The little second-floor room facing Frederica Road looks and feels like it could be Santa’s workshop. There are rows of needle-nosed pliers, some shelves standing partly open, two bright lights shining on the work area and it’s warm, just what you’d expect for someone facing a long night shi…
The elves have been busy at Glynn Visual Arts (GVA). The art center, located at 106 Island Drive on St. Simons, has morphed from its traditional gallery space into a veritable winter wonderland.
The toy aisles at Walmart were in an annual frenzy Saturday morning as 84 local children enjoyed an early Christmas shopping trip with officers helping with Cops and Kids.