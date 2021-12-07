Hospice to hold Lights of Love Service
Hospice of the Golden Isles will host its annual Lights of Love event at 5 p.m. Dec. 16 at 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick. The service will include the Lights of Love Service of Remembrance, a program with music and luminary lighting. It is free and open to the public. For more information or to purchase a memorial/honorary dove ornament, please call 912-265-4735 or visit hospice.me/purchase-doves.
Rose parade float to honor organ, tissue donation
The Southeast Georgia Health System has partnered with LifeLink of Georgia to honor and remember those who gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.
On Jan. 1, 2022, the Donate Life Rose Parade Float titled, Courage to Hope, will include a dedication garden made up of roses with handwritten dedications by hospital CEO’s across the country including Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System. The float will also include dedications celebrating transplant recipients and living donors, honoring deceased donors, and thanking individuals and groups who support and take part in the donation and transplantation community.
For the thousands of Georgians listed for a life-saving transplant, organ donation offers hope for a longer life. Anyone can be a potential donor, regardless of age or medical history; a single donor can save or improve the lives of nearly 75 people. For more information, visit DonateLifeGeorgia.org to register a donation decision.
Lights of Courage set for Thursday
The Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation will hold its annual Lights of Courage tree-lighting ceremony from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday. During the event, hundreds of lights will be lit in honor and memory of loved ones and in recognition of the dedicated caregivers who selflessly cared for them during their time of need.
Those being honored or remembered with a light will be listed in the evening’s program. Honorees or their family will be notified of the donation made in their name.
The public is invited to purchase one or more lights for the Lights of Courage tree to honor a special person in their life. Each light represents a $25 donation to the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation.
To purchase a light, contact Krista Robitz, director, Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation, at 912-466-3360 or visit wearethefoundation.org.