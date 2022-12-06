Lights of Courage to honor those lost
The Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation will hold its annual Lights of Courage tree-lighting ceremony from 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the Nunnally House.
The Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation will hold its annual Lights of Courage tree-lighting ceremony from 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the Nunnally House.
During the event, the lights will be lit in memory of loved ones, in honor of family or friends or in recognition of the dedicated caregivers who selflessly cared for them during their time of need.
Community members are welcome to attend the tree-lighting ceremony; tree lights are available for a $25 donation to the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation. To purchase a light, contact Krista Robitz, director, Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation, at 912-466-3360 or visit wearethefoundation.org.
All individuals being honored or remembered with a light will be listed in the evening’s program. Honorees or their family will be notified of the donation made in their name.
The Nunnally House is located adjacent to the health system’s Brunswick hospital at 3215 Kemble Avenue, Brunswick.
Raynes elected to Georgia Hospital Association board
Southeast Georgia Health System President and CEO Scott Raynes was recently elected to the Board of Trustees of the Georgia Hospital Association (GHA). Raynes will serve as an at-large trustee, where his duties will include working with the board to develop strategies for GHA hospital members, advocate for the highest quality care for patients, and support adequate reimbursement for hospitals.
Raynes has served in his current role since January 2022. Prior to joining the health system, Raynes served as president of Baptist Hospitals Inc. and executive vice president of Baptist Healthcare Corp in Pensacola, Fla.
During his tenure, he led northwest Florida., and south Alabama’s largest health system, which includes five hospitals and residency and fellowship programs in orthopaedics, internal medicine, primary care, sports medicine, cardiology and anesthesia. The system is a national leader in patient satisfaction with over half of the hospitals in the U.S. visiting for advice and consultation.
Raynes is a past president of the Tennessee Hospital Association and a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
— The Brunswick News
