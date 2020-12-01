SGHS spreads HEART awareness
Georgia is the only state in the nation that is afforded the opportunity to financially support its rural hospitals — at no cost. Enacted by the Georgia General Assembly, the HEART (Helping to Enhance Access to Rural Treatment) rural hospital tax credit program allows a 100 percent state tax credit for individuals, married couples and corporations who redirect their tax liability to a designated rural hospital. Lawmakers enacted the HEART tax credit program to encourage taxpayers throughout Georgia to learn more about the financial and other challenges rural hospitals face and to contribute to improve their financial condition and patient offerings.
In other words, tax payers can choose to help improve health care in their community by redirecting state tax to the Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Campus through the Georgia HEART program.
Southeastern Bank recently took advantage of the HEART program and contributed $100,000 to the Health System’s Camden Campus.
— The Brunswick News