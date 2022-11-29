Sensory Santa to
visit Isles Dec. 19
and 20
Southeast Georgia Health System is offering an opportunity for children with special needs to visit with Santa in an environment specially designed for them.
Kelly Sigman, aka Sensory Santa, is a graduate of Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School and a member of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas.
The free Sensory Santa visit will take place in a quiet room with lowered lights. Reservations are required and limited to one 15-minute session per child. A professional photographer will not be available; however, parents may take as many photos as they wish within the reserved time. Social distancing will be gently enforced, and face masks and hand sanitizers will be available.
The Sensory Santa visits are available by reservation only and will be held on from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 19 and 20 at First United Methodist in Brunswick. Reservations are limited and early registration is encouraged. To reserve a time or for more information, contact Doreen Sigman at 912-264-4550 or send an email to sigman1@comcast.net.
Blood drives planned for Isles
The American Red Cross is planning a number of blood drives in the coming weeks. For details or to complete Rapid Pass, visit RedCrossBlood.org. Drives are being held at the following locaitons:
• From noon to 4 p.m. today at the Parker’s gas sation, 25 F Torras Causeway, Brunswick
• From 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Bay Harbour Church of God, 3210 Hwy 82, Brunswick
• From 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, One Conservation Way, Brunswick
• From noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Parker’s gas station, 7301 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick
• From 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Tortuga Jack’s, 201 Beachview Dr., Jekyll Island
• From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick
• From noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 20 at First United Methodist Church, 1002 Gloucester St., Brunswick
• From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 20 at the St. Simons Police Precinct, 1965 Demere Road, St. Simons Island
• From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 21 at Shell & Hogan LLP, 101 Plantation Chase, St. Simons Island
• From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 22 at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island
Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group offers programs
Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group provides a number of programs for those with the disease and their families. They host a regular monthly meeting from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Thorpe Building at St. Simons United Methodist Church, St. Simons Island.
They also have organized a group fitness class, held each week at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. Those with Parkinson’s and their caregivers are welcome. There will be no class on each 1st Thursday, due to the monthly group meeting.
CareGivers are offered a support group from 10 to 11 a.m. each fourth Wednesday at Memory Matters, 2803 Sherwood Dr., Brunswick. Parkinson’s patients are invited to attend where they can enjoy televisions and puzzles as the meeting is held. For more information, email glynncountyparkinsons@gmail.com.
— The Brunswick News