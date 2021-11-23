Free HIV testing for World AIDS Day
World AIDS Day is commemorated every year on Dec. 1. This year marks 40 years since the first cases of AIDS were reported. The Coastal Health District, along with organizations all over the world, will hold events on and around that day to promote awareness of HIV/AIDS.
HIV testing is always free at all health departments in Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Liberty and Long counties and available Monday through Friday — by appointment — during regular health department hours of operation.
The health district will also host special testing session from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Coastal Community Health Services, 2211 Bartow St., Brunswick. The results are free, confidential and available in one minute. Those who are tested will also receive a frozen turkey. For more information, visit gachd.org.
SGHS to host Santa
experience for children with sensory sensitivities
The Southeast Georgia Health System is offering an opportunity for children with special needs (including those with sensory sensitivities) to visit with Santa in an environment specially designed for them.
Kelly Sigman, aka Sensory Santa, is a graduate of Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School and a member of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas.
The free Sensory Santa visit will take place in a quiet room with lowered lights. Reservations are required and limited to one 15-minute session per child. A professional photographer will not be available; however, parents may take as many photos as they wish within the reserved time. Social distancing will be gently enforced, and face masks and hand sanitizers will be available.
The Sensory Santa visits are available by reservation only and will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14. Reservations are limited and early registration is encouraged. To reserve a time or for more information, contact Doreen Sigman at 912-264-4550 or send an email to sigman1@comcast.net.
— The Brunswick News