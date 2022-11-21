Wobble B4U Gobble set for Thursday

The annual Wobble B4U Gobble 5K and Fun run will begin with registration on-site at 6:30 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. The Fun Run begins at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K will follow. Proceeds will benefit the Risley Annex PTA. For details, visit qrunningco.com.

More from this section

Merry Mixer benefits Boys and Girls Clubs

Merry Mixer benefits Boys and Girls Clubs

It takes money to run a successful nonprofit organization, and the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia is no exception. Merry Mixer, an upcoming fundraiser for the organization, raises money for the 12 clubs (10 in Glynn and two in McIntosh). The organization serves 6,000 children and t…