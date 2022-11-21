Wobble B4U Gobble set for Thursday
The annual Wobble B4U Gobble 5K and Fun run will begin with registration on-site at 6:30 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. The Fun Run begins at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K will follow. Proceeds will benefit the Risley Annex PTA. For details, visit qrunningco.com.
CASA Glynn’s Jingle All the Way planned for Dec. 3
CASA Glynn will host its annual Jingle All the Way 5K at 9 a.m. Dec. 3 in downtown Brunswick. The race will begin at 1615 Reynolds St., Brunswick with the course will taking runners past the CASA offices and through the historic district. The cost is $30 per person. To register, visit active.com. For details, call 912-264-4448 or visit casaglynn.org.
SGHS receives recognition
The Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick and Camden hospitals have once again received platinum level recognition from LifeLink™ of Georgia for their efforts to increase organ and tissue donation awareness. This is the fifth consecutive year the Health System has been recognized for its efforts. In 2021, 2020 and 2019, the Health System earned platinum level recognition, and in 2018, gold level recognition.
In addition to organ transplants, donations include tissues, such as bone, tendons, skin, heart valves and corneas.
“Not many people think of tissues when they think of being a donor, but burn victims may need skin grafts to heal,” Jones explains. “Athletes suffering from sports injuries may need a tendon to continue playing, and patients with damaged or diseased eyes can see again thanks to corneal transplants. Incredibly, one organ and tissue donor can actually save or enhance the lives of more than 75 people.”
Southeast Georgia Health System encourages all Georgians to join the state’s organ and tissue donor registry through a variety of print and digital mediums and online platforms. Georgians can join the state’s organ and tissue donor registry in a variety of ways:
When obtaining/renewing a driver’s license or identification card at a local driver’s license office.
When obtaining a hunting, fishing or trapping license through the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Calling Donate Life Georgia directly at 1-866-57-SHARE (1-866-577-4273) to request a registry card.
LifeLink of Georgia is a non-profit community service organization dedicated to the recovery of organs and tissues for transplantation. Visit LifeLinkFoundation. Pictured are Jan Jones, RN, BSN, director, Patient Care Services, Southeast Georgia Health System, and Michelle Burkett, RN, BSN, hospital development specialist, LifeLink® of Georgia.