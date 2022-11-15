Relay hosting stock the pantry event
Relay for Life of Glynn County is hosting a stock the pantry event for the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation’s Nunnally House. Located adjacent to the health system’s Brunswick hospital, the facility offers lodging for the health system’s in-treatment cancer patients, family members of critical care patients, rotating medical students and on-call team members.
Items can be brought during the drive-thru drop off from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at 3215 Kemble Avenue, Brunswick. Volunteers are also able to pick up and deliver items. To schedule, contact Lauren McGrath at lauren.mcgrath@cancer.org oar 912-341-6674. For details on joining Relay, visit relayforlife.org/GlynnGa.
Nunnally House Pantry Needs include the following items. No styrofoam products can be accepted:
• Plastic solo/solo-like cups, larger size
• Heavy duty paper plates
• Canned goods: Chef-Boyardee, vegetables, etc.
• Canned fruit/any kind, natural juice
• Microwave mac and cheese, rice, grits
• Snack Paks: crackers, cookies, chips, applesauce, pudding, etc.
• Coffee pods for Keurig (no flavored pods)
Physician joins health system
Southeast Georgia Health System recently welcomed board-certified family medicine physician Dr. Jay Floyd to Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care.
After graduating from Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, with a degree in biology, Floyd was accepted into medical school at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. At the same time, he joined the U.S. Navy, which paid his way through medical school. After graduating, Floyd completed his internship and residency in family medicine at Naval Hospital in Charleston, South Carolina.
Floyd served seven years of active duty as a family physician, primarily practicing obstetrics and gynecology as well as pediatric care for all branches of the military, including foreign branches.
After retiring from the military, Floyd joined Smith Nursing Center in Monroe, N.C., where he served as medical director, as well as Monroe Family Medical Center, a private family practice, as a physician for 10 years.
He served another eight years at Riverside Medical Group in Newport News, Va., as a physician and supervising physician for family nurse practitioners and physician assistants.
Floyd’s most recent appointment was at Coastal Community Health Services, Inc., in Brunswick, where he served as medical director for seven years.
Floyd joins a six-member team of providers at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care at 3222 Shrine Road, Brunswick. To learn more, visit sghs.org/primary-care or call 912-466-5480.