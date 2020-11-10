SGHS adds
cardiologist office
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently welcomed the physicians and staff of Strickland Certain Jones to the Southeast Georgia Physician Associates family. Effective Nov. 1, 2020, the newly affiliated health system practice will be named Southeast Georgia Physician Associates- Cardiology.
A familiar face in the community and members of the health system’s Brunswick Campus medical staff for decades, the practice includes Dr. Marsha Certain; Dr. Matthew Certain; Dr. Mitchell T. Jones; Dr. A. Wade Strickland; Ashley Lezotte, FNP and Elizabeth B. Coleman, PA-C. The practice will continue to provide a full range of advanced cardiovascular services, including risk assessments, stress testing, echocardiograms, minimally invasive heart catheritization, peripheral vascular disease, coronary stents and pacemakers, vascular ultrasounds and more.
The change will not cause any disruption in care or treatment for existing patients, and services will continue to be provided at 2500 Starling St., Suite 404, Brunswick. The hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Cardiology is accepting new patients and most insurances, including Medicare/Medicaid. Appointments can be made by calling 912-264-1520.
Blood drive planned for Nov. 23
College Place United Methodist Church is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 23 in the Social Hall, 3890 Altama Ave., Brunswick.
Testing for COVID-19 antibodies will also be administered and results will be offered via the blood donor app 10 days post donation.
Social distancing protocols will be implemented. There is no data or evidence that the coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases of transfusion transmission for any respiratory virus, including coronavirus, worldwide.
Individuals who would like to donate are asked to make an appointment online at redcrossblood.org and enter “Brunswick” to schedule an appointment.
— The Brunswick News