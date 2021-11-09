Parkinson’s support group to meet
A support group for those with Parkinson’s Disease, their families and caregivers will meet at 11 a.m. Dec. 2 in the parlor of St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island. The group will discuss common issues faced when dealing with Parkinson’s disease. For questions or more information, email Tilman Blakely at ttbdogstyle@yahoo.com.
Local blood drives planned
The Red Cross will be hosting a number of blood drives over the coming weeks. To register ahead of time, visit redcrossblood.org.
• From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at the College of Coastal Georgia, 3700 Altama Ave, Brunswick. The drive will be held in the conference center.
• From 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Jekyll Island Presbyterian Community Church, 475 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island.
• From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick.
• From 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 22 at College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave., Brunswick.
• From 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cutoff Road, Brunswick.
— The Brunswick News