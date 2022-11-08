Free blood glucose screens offered during Diabetes Awareness Month
The Coastal Health District Chronic Disease Prevention Program will hold blood glucose screening events at health departments throughout the month of November, which is Diabetes Awareness Month. The screenings are free, and no appointment is necessary. Those getting screened will also receive information about the Diabetes Prevention Program and upcoming “Eating Healthy over the Holidays” virtual sessions.
The following screening events have been scheduled:
• From 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Glynn County Health Department, 2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick
• From 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the McIntosh County Health Department, 1335 Ga Hwy. 17, Townsend
• From 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Camden County Health Department, 905 Dilworth St., St. Marys
• From 8 to 11 a.m. at Bryan County Health Department, 430 Ledford St., Pembroke
Karma Yoga Food Drive set for Nov. 19
The 11th annual Karma Yoga Food Drive, benefitting Sparrow’s Nest, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19 outside of Winn-Dixie in Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island. Tables will be manned by volunteers who will collect nonperishable food items from shoppers and donors.
Southeast Georgia Health System is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at the health system’s Brunswick hospital, 2415 Parkwood Drive. The blood drive will be held in the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center, room 1.
Appointments are required and can be made online by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering sponsor code “sghsys” in the search bar, or call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).
The health system is experiencing especially low units of the “O” blood types. If you are able, please consider donating.
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by reading and completing the RapidPass® pre-donation health history questionnaire. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Hospice marks Palliative Care Month
Through November, Hospice of the Golden Isles will be joining organizations across the nation in hosting community activities that recognize National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.
Each year, over 1 million Medicare beneficiaries receive care from hospices across the United States. When a patient is not eligible for hospice care, they may benefit from community-based palliative care, often offered by hospice providers.
More information about hospice, palliative care and advance care planning is available on Hospice of the Golden Isle’s website at www.hospice.me or call 912-265-4735.