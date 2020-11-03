Free flu shots being offered
The Glynn County Health Department will offer free flu shots at a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the health department located at 2747 4th St., Brunswick. No appointment is necessary.
Flu vaccinations are also available at the health department by appointment during regular operating hours, Monday through Friday. Call 912-264-3961 to schedule an appointment.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, influenza caused at least 410,000 hospitalizations last year. Getting vaccinated helps lower the chances of severe illness and hospitalizations.
The same everyday preventive actions that are helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 are also recommended for preventing the flu: Stay home and away from others when you’re sick, cover coughs and sneezes, wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, and wear a mask when out in public.
To get more information on the flu or to download the vaccine consent form ahead of time, visit gachd.org/flu.