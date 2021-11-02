Volunteers honored for service
The Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services recently named Margie Young as the Brunswick hospital Summer Volunteer of the Quarter and Ishbell McInnes-Drong as the Camden hospital Summer Volunteer of the Quarter.
Young has provided volunteer support in the Brunswick hospital Breast Care Center for eight years. Her primary responsibility is to assist with letters that are mailed to hundreds of patients each week. She also provides support with additional Volunteer Services projects.
Young has volunteered extensively with Habitat for Humanity and is a former president of the Friends of the Library. In 2008, she received the YWCA Tribute to Women Leaders award and was recognized in 2009 and 2010 with the Habitat for Humanity Outstanding Volunteer Award. In 2015, she received the Charles Beard Library Advocacy Award for outstanding contributions to Georgia libraries. Young remains very active in helping to run the used bookstore at the Brunswick-Glynn County libraries. She and her husband, Dick, have two sons and two grandsons. In her spare time, she enjoys working in her yard, exercising, cooking and reading.
McInnes-Drong has volunteered two days a week in the Camden hospital Outpatient Laboratory since joining Volunteer Services in 2018. McInnes-Drong moved to St. Marys from Connecticut where she worked as a shift supervisor in a casino. In her spare time, she enjoys DIY projects in her home and gardening.
More than 250 volunteers generously share their time and talents to assist patients, visitors, and team members at the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick and Camden hospitals, as well as the Senior Care Centers in Brunswick and St. Marys. To learn more about volunteer opportunities, contact Kristin Doll, CAVS, director, Volunteer Services, at 912-466-1071 or visit sghs.org.
— The Brunswick News