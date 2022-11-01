Registration now open for Southeast Georgia Health System’s Bridge Run
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s annual Bridge Run will be held Feb. 18 at the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick. There will be a number of options for runners and walkers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Registration now open for Southeast Georgia Health System’s Bridge Run
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s annual Bridge Run will be held Feb. 18 at the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick. There will be a number of options for runners and walkers.
At 7 a.m., there will be a 10K Double Pump (forward and back twice) followed by the First Responder’s Challenge at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K runner’s start at 9:30 a.m. An hour later, at 10:30 a.m., the walkers will start their ascent.
To prepare for the challenge, there will be a Pasta Party and Vendor Expo from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17.
Runners and walkers are welcome to visit the-bridge-run.org to register or for more information.
Blood drive planned for Nov. 15
The American Legion Post No. 9, 4470 Highway 17 North, Brunswick, will host a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Nov. 15.
To register and complete a Rapid Pass, visit redcross.org.
Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group offers programs
Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group provides a number of programs for those with the disease and their families. They host a regular monthly meeting from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Thorpe Building at St. Simons United Methodist Church, St. Simons Island.
They also have organized a group fitness class, held each week at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. Those with Parkinson’s and their caregivers are welcome. There will be no class on Nov. 3, and each first Thursday, due to the monthly group meeting.
CareGivers are offered a support group from 10 to 11 a.m. each fourth Wednesday at Memory Matters, 2803 Sherwood Drive, Brunswick. Parkinson’s patients are invited to attend where they can enjoy televisions and puzzles as the meeting is held. For more information, email glynncountyparkinsons@gmail.com.
— The Brunswick News
Time’s unrelenting and unchecked forces have taken a toll on the building at the entrance to the F.J. Torras Causeway on U.S. 17.
College of Coastal Georgia recently honored the first two recipients of a scholarship honoring the legacy of a faculty member who passed away in 2021.
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia is your symphony …
St. Mark’s Towers will be getting a $6 million upgrade courtesy of the state Department of Community Affairs and the city of Brunswick.
Early voting in Georgia is setting new records, with more than 1.1 million casting votes statewide.
Newly licensed Realtor, Jessica Spearman, is ready to hit the ground running. Armed with a deep knowledge of the area, an upbeat attitude, and a determined spirit that never gives up, Jessica is looking forward to helping her clients find new homes. She is excited to be an agent with eXp Realty.