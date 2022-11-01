Registration now open for Southeast Georgia Health System’s Bridge Run

The Southeast Georgia Health System’s annual Bridge Run will be held Feb. 18 at the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick. There will be a number of options for runners and walkers.

Realtor was shaped by St. Simons community

Newly licensed Realtor, Jessica Spearman, is ready to hit the ground running. Armed with a deep knowledge of the area, an upbeat attitude, and a determined spirit that never gives up, Jessica is looking forward to helping her clients find new homes. She is excited to be an agent with eXp Realty.