ARTRageous Bra voting ends this week
The ARTRageous Bra Exhibit will be on display through Saturday at the Horton Gallery, inside the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Votes may be cast for the bra viewers like the best. It is $1 per vote. They may also be cast online at wearethefoundation.org/artrageous. The proceeds will benefit the local cancer care programs.
Blood drives
planned
The American Red Cross will host blood drives in the coming weeks. These include the following:
• From 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at Golden Isles YMCA, 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick.
• From 1 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Northside Baptist Church, 935 Chapel Crossing Road, Brunswick.
• From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26 at Golden Isles Harley Davidson, 153 Ventura Drive, Brunswick. The drive will be held in the Red Cross blood bus.
• From 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cutoff Road, Brunswick.
• From 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Bay Harbour Church of God, 3210 Hwy. 82, Brunswick.
For details or to pre-register, visit redcrossblood.org.
SGHS opens
holiday store
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s Volunteer Services department will soon host its annual Holiday Gift Shop Open Houses at the Brunswick and Camden hospitals.
The Brunswick Gift Shop Holiday Open House, located at 2415 Parkwood Drive, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1 to 5. Extended shopping hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 4.
The Camden hospital Gift Shop Open House, located at 2000 Dan Proctor Drive, St. Marys, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 8 to Nov. 12. Extended shopping hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 11.
The Holiday Open Houses feature a wide variety of gifts including fashion accessories, apparel, home décor, children’s items and holiday decorations.
Visitors may access the gift shops through the main hospital entrances on each campus and will be screened per COVID-19 protocols. Masks are required. Cash and most major credit cards are accepted. As with all gift shop sales, proceeds from the Open House benefit Southeast Georgia Health System. For more information, visit sghs.org/giftshop.
— The Brunswick News