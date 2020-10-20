Walk for Alzheimer’s raises $46,000 locally
The Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation hosted the Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk on Oct. 3 at Neptune Park/St. Simons Pier Village raising more than $46,000 for research and local support services. Attendees honored their loved ones in Neptune Park before participating in either a 1-mile or 2-mile walk on St. Simons Island.
The Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to support innovative research and community services for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. The Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation identifies leaders in the field who support the mission and vision and provides funding opportunities to qualified beneficiaries through our annual fundraising efforts. The foundation supports Memory Matters Glynn in Brunswick. Memory Matters provides support services including education, social activities for persons with memory impairment, individual consultations, memory screening and support groups in Glynn County.
In addition to supporting local service organization Memory Matters Glynn, a portion of the Walk proceeds will also support the Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Emory University in Atlanta, one of 27 active centers in the nation supported by the National Institutes of Health.
The 2020 Walk Committee includes Billy Copelan, chairman; Jeff Jones, Dale Provenzano; Betsy Barnes; Debbie Britt; Chasitee Chambers; Sandy Fitzgerald; Lynne Lysaght; Sandi McMahon; Libby Moreno; and Tate Simpson.
Donations still sought for American Cancer Society
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the local branch of the American Cancer Society was unable to hold its annual Breast Cancer Fashion Show fundraiser. Donations are however still being accepted. Those may be mailed to the American Cancer Society at 4A Quail Run, Brunswick, GA 31525.
— The Brunswick News