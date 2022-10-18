Karma Yoga Food Drive set for Nov. 19
The 11th annual Karma Yoga Food Drive, benefitting Sparrow’s Nest, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19 outside of Winn-Dixie in Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island. Tables will be manned by local yoga instructors who will collect nonperishable food items from shoppers and donors.
Elks lodge to host blood drive
The Brunswick Elks Lodge no. 691 will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21 at Union Hall, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. For details or to complete Rapid Pass, visit RedCrossBlood.org. Enter Elks to schedule and appointment.
Donors will be gifted with a $5 e-gift card of their choice. Visit rcblood.org/boo for details.
NAMI holds weekly meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts weekly support groups. The NAMI Connection Support Group is for adults living with a mental illness. The NAMI Family Support Group is for adults who have a family member with a mental illness. Both groups meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Southeast Georgia Health System Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave, Brunswick. Face masks are optional. The groups are confidential and led by trained facilitators. There is no charge to attend. The groups do not meet on holidays. For more information, visit www.namigoldenisles.com or call 912-580-9259.
Parkinson’s Support Group to meet
The Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 1 to 2:30 on the first Thursday of the month at the Thorp Building at St. Simons United Methodist Church, St. Simons Island. For more information, email glynncountyparkinsons@gmail.com.
Overeaters Anonymous meets every Thursday at Southeast Georgia Health System
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings in Conference Room No. 4 on the main floor of the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Dr., Brunswick. This is an open 12-Step meeting with varied topics. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who, through shared experience, strength, and hope are recovering from compulsive eating. Visit https://oa.org or www.oanfig.org for more information