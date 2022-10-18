Karma Yoga Food Drive set for Nov. 19

The 11th annual Karma Yoga Food Drive, benefitting Sparrow’s Nest, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19 outside of Winn-Dixie in Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island. Tables will be manned by local yoga instructors who will collect nonperishable food items from shoppers and donors.

