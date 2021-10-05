SGHS offering
booster shots
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently began administering free Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to a larger segment of the general population as recommended by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The third dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were limited to immunocompromised individuals in August. The health system will now also provide a third Pfizer shot to those who meet the CDC criteria issued Sept. 24. Pfizer booster doses are only approved for individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago. Currently, Moderna third doses require a physician’s note documenting that the individual (18 years and older) has an immunocompromised condition.
Individuals who qualify for Pfizer’s booster include:
• People age 65 years and older.
• Residents in nursing home and long term care settings.
• People age 18-65 with certain underlying medical conditions.
• People age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure because of where they work, such as health care settings, schools and homeless shelters.
Individuals must receive the same vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna, for each dose. Appointments are strongly encouraged to ensure vaccine availability and can be scheduled by visiting sghs.org/covid19-vaccine. The schedule is as follows:
• At the Brunswick hospital: From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
• Camden PSA Recreation Center, 1050 Wildcat Drive, Kingsland: From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays.
Flu shots available at health department
The Glynn County Health Department, 2747 Fourth St., Brunswick, is now offering flu shots. Residents can call the health department at 912-264-3961 to schedule an appointment.
They will be available by appointment during regular hours of operation:
• From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
• From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
• From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
A drive-thru flu vaccination event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8. No appointment is necessary.
The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over 6 months of age. Vaccination is particularly important for those at high risk of complications from flu, including adults 65 and older, children younger than five, pregnant women and people with chronic health conditions such as asthma and diabetes. It takes about two weeks after getting a flu shot for the vaccine to provide the body protection against the flu. For more information, visit gachd.org.
— The Brunswick News