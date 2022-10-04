Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Glynn County Health Department will host a breast cancer screening event from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at 2747 Fourth St., Brunswick.
Women who meet certain annual income guidelines and are 40-64 years of age without insurance will be eligible to receive a screening mammogram at no cost as part of the breast and cervical cancer program (BCCP). BCCP provides access to breast and cervical cancer screening for women who may not otherwise have the means to access such services.
For more information on BCCP, visit coastalhealthdistrict.org/bccp. To schedule an appointment for a mammogram, call the Glynn County Health Department at 912-264-3961.
Health system honors employee with BEE Award
Southeast Georgia Health System recently presented the BEE Award to Jonathan Steelmon, BSW, MA, in recognition of the compassionate care he provides to patients. The BEE Award honors and recognizes team members outside of nursing who go Beyond Exceptional Expectations (BEE).
Steelmon is a clinical intake coordinator with a background as a mental health social worker. He was nominated for the BEE Award by the sibling of a vulnerable patient he encountered while admitting him into the health system.
Steelmon was presented with a BEE Award plaque, certificate, BEE pin, balloons and honey danishes to share with his team.
Those eligible for the BEE Award include all health system team members and volunteers outside of nurses (RNs and LPNs may receive the DAISY Award). These team members provide extraordinary experiences for Health System patients, their families, and visitors by exemplifying quality service and care.
Anyone may nominate a deserving team member for a BEE Award online at sghs.org/bee-award, or nominations may be placed in BEE boxes located throughout the health system’s Brunswick and Camden hospitals. A committee of health system team members review the nominations and determine the BEE Award recipient(s).
Prostate screenings rescheduled
Prostate screenings originally scheduled for Sept. 29 at the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus have been postponed to Oct. 13.
Those who have confirmed appointments for Sept. 29 can attend at the same scheduled time on Oct. 13. If a different appointment time is desired, call 1-855-ASK-SGHS (1-855-275-7447).
Men age 40 and older, or those with any risk factors, are encouraged to participate in the health system’s free prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test screening. The free screenings will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 in the health system’s outpatient care center, located at 2500 Starling St. in Brunswick. Appointments are required.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-855-ASK-SGHS (1-855-275-7447).
Parkinson’s Support Group to meet
The Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Thorp Building at St. Simons United Methodist Church, St. Simons Island. For more information, email glynncountyparkinsons@gmail.com.
— The Brunswick News
