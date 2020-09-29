Mobile health vehicle
to offer care
Coastal Community Health Services, a nonprofit health center in Glynn and McIntosh Counties, has added a mobile health clinic to its roster of services. The highly specialized medical van is ready to roll into areas in both counties where residents are the least likely to have access to quality primary health care. The $255,000 mobile clinic was purchased with grant funds supplied by Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources Administration.
One of the most important services a mobile health unit can offer is to focus on primary and preventive care. The goal is to detect warning signs for problems at an early and treatable stage in at-risk individuals. Last year’s communitywide Health Needs Assessment revealed high rates of heart disease, obesity, diabetes and hypertension in Glynn and McIntosh.
Coastal Community Health Services is accepting new patients. A full list of services for the mobile unit and clinics in Glynn and McIntosh Counties, as well as the schedule for Mobile Health Center destinations, is available on their website, www.CoastalCHS.org.
— The Brunswick News