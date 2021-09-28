New doctor joins SGHS team
Southeast Georgia Health System recently welcomed board-certified gastroenterologist Dr. Ciel Harris to Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Gastroenterology and the Brunswick hospital’s medical staff.
After earning a medical degree from the University of the West Indies, Harris completed an internal medicine residency and a fellowship in gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of Florida, College of Medicine, in Jacksonville. She also completed an observership of gastroenterology and advanced endoscopy at the Johns Hopkins University Hospital in Baltimore, Md.
Practicing general gastroenterology, Harris will primarily treat patients for abdominal pain, gastrointestinal bleeding, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), bloating, hemorrhoids, colorectal cancer screening, hepatitis, Crohn’s disease, irritable bowel syndrome, diseases of the liver, gallbladder and pancreas, peptic ulcer disease, diverticulitis, swallowing disorder and ulcerative colitis.
Harris joins an eight-member team of providers at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Gastroenterology. She is accepting new patients in Brunswick and St. Marys. To learn more, visit sghs.org or call 912-466-4200 to schedule an appointment. Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Gastroenterology’s hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. For more information, please call 912-466-4200 or visit sghs.org.
Breast cancer screening event planned
The Glynn County Health Department will offer free mammograms from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 5, for women who meet certain eligibility guidelines. The event will take place at the health department located at 2747 Fourth St., Brunswick and is being held in honor of October’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women after skin cancer. It is estimated that about one in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.
Women who meet certain annual income guidelines and are 40-64 years of age without insurance will be eligible to receive a screening mammogram at no cost as part of the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP). BCCP provides access to breast and cervical cancer screening for women who may not otherwise have the means to access such services.
Door prizes will be given to everyone receiving a mammogram at the screening event (while supplies last).
For more information on BCCP, visit gachd.org/bccp. To schedule an appointment for a mammogram, call the Glynn County Health Department at 912-264-3961.
New gastroenterology practice to open
Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Gastroenterology recently announced the addition of a second office in Brunswick. Effective Oct. 4, Dr. David Whitehead and Deborah Lindahl, NP-C, will begin seeing patients at the new office located in the Southeast Georgia Health System Outpatient Care Center, 2500 Starling Street, Suite 506, Brunswick.
The offices located at 3217 Fourth St., in Brunswick and 2040 Dan Proctor Drive, Suite 210, St. Marys.
— The Brunswick News