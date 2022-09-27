Flu shots available at health department
The Glynn County Health Department will begin offering flu vaccine by appointment on Oct. 3. A drive-thru clinic has also been scheduled for Oct. 6. Additional details can be found in the attached press release and on our website, coastalhealthdistrict.org/flu.
New Glory Christian Center Church will host a community health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3220 Norwich St., Brunswick. Open for the public. Attendees can receive resources on health and wellness information. There will also be free health screenings. For questions or vendor opportunities, contact Tiffanye Williams at 912-342-8371 or newglorycenter@gmail.com
In support of the women and men diagnosed with breast cancer, Southeast Georgia Health System invites the entire community to join in its breast cancer awareness efforts by wearing pink on Pink Out Friday, Oct. 14. Then, share your Pink Out Friday photos on social media using the hashtag #PinkOut2022.
For more information on breast cancer awareness and Southeast Georgia Health System events, visit sghs.org.
rehabilitation program honored
Southeast Georgia Health System recently announced the certification of its cardiovascular rehabilitation program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR). This certification is recognition of the Health System’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care.
To earn accreditation, the health system’s cardiovascular rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies. Each program’s application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee and certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.
In 2018, AACVPR moved to an outcomes-based process with performance measurements that represent more meaningful outcomes. Therefore, AACVPR-certified programs are leaders in the cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation field because they offer the most advanced practices available and have proven track records of high quality patient care. AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years.