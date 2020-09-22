092220_Rev Tom Purdy
Hospice of the Golden Isles affiliates with Alivia Care of Georgia

Hospice of the Golden Isles has affiliated with Alivia Care of Georgia, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting and sustaining community-based mission-driven hospices throughout Georgia.

The Rev. Tom Purdy, president of the board of directors, said that although Hospice of the Golden Isles is a strong, well-run hospice organization with excellent care and strong community support, the board recognized changes were coming that would pose significant challenges for community-based hospices. In order to continue to serve the local community and maintain its commitment to providing care to all who needed it, collaborating with a larger organization to share resources and access more support was essential. The affiliation is a result of two years of work and discussions between two organizations committed to nonprofit hospice care.

