Red Cross to host blood drive Friday

The Southeast Georgia Health System is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at the hospital, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick. The blood drive will be held in the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center, Room 1.

More from this section

Queen, England on permanent display at local inn

Queen, England on permanent display at local inn

The Grey Owl Inn, off Demere Road, on St. Simons, has a secret not betrayed by its picturesque farmhouse exterior. The bed and breakfast features a room devoted to the British monarchy, known as the Royalty Room.