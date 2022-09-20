Red Cross to host blood drive Friday
The Southeast Georgia Health System is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at the hospital, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick. The blood drive will be held in the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center, Room 1.
Appointments are required and can be made online by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering sponsor code “sghsys” in the search bar, or call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).
The health system is experiencing especially low units of the O blood types. If you are able, please consider donating.
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by reading and completing the RapidPass® pre-donation health history questionnaire. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Free prostate screenings offered
September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men — second only to skin cancer. Screenings can find prostate cancer early, which can make a difference in a man’s health.
Doctors use a digital rectal exam (DRE) or a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test to screen for prostate cancer, and sometimes both. PSA (a substance made by the prostate gland) is often elevated in men with prostate cancer or other prostate conditions.
Men age 40 and older, or those with any risk factors, are encouraged to participate in the health system’s free prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test screening. Test results will be mailed to each participant. Appointments are required. The screening schedule is as follows:
• From 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care, 1022 Miller Lane SW, Darien and Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care, 21300 Hwy. 82, Ste. C, Waynesville
• From 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Southeast Georgia Health System Outpatient Care Center, 2500 Starling St., Brunswick
For more information or to make an appointment, call 855-ASK-SGHS (855-275-7447).
Wound Care Center receives accolades
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick and Camden hospitals’ Wound Care Center physicians, clinicians and staff recently gathered to celebrate receiving the Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Center of Distinction award. This is the sixth consecutive year the Brunswick hospital has been recognized, and the first recognition for the Camden Campus Center since opening its doors in 2020. Both centers achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for twelve consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92 percent. The Wound Care Centers were awarded these prestigious honors by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.
For more information about the Southeast Georgia Health System Wound Care Centers, visit sghs.org/woundcare.