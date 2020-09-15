Jekyll Island Lions to host blood drive
The Jekyll Island Lions Club will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Jekyll Prebyterian Church. Additional COVID precautions will be taken at the drive with all donors and volunteers being required to wear masks. For more information on procedures or to register for rapid pass, visit www.redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). For information about the Jekyll Lions Club or this particular drive, call Howard Sculthorpe at 912-635-2866.
Alzheimer’s
Association to host webinar
Alzheimer’s Association’s Georgia Chapter is offering a free virtual interactive series that brings experts to talk and answer questions related to Alzheimer’s and dementia.
While the on-going coronavirus pandemic still threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, it continues to create additional challenges for people living with Alzheimer’s and all dementia, their families and caregivers, including 150,000 in Georgia and their estimated 540,000 caregivers.
To offer aid during this time, the association will host a September virtual Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. To register, go to https://bit.ly/3m2dVom or call 800-272-3900.
For more information or to register for one of the early stage programs, please call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/Georgia.
— The Brunswick News