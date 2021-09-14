Red Cross teams up with Sports Clips for blood drive incentive
The American Red Cross has teamed up with Sports Clips to offer donors coupons for a free haircut during the month of September.
Those who come to give blood or platelets through Sept. 30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email.
Local drives are currently planned from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cutoff Road, Brunswick; from 1 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Northside Baptist Church in Brunswick; from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at the College of Coastal Georgia, 3700 Altama Ave., Brunswick; from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick; and from 1 to 6 p.m. at College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave., Brunswick.
The need for blood is critical, especially during the surge of coronavirus cases. For more information or to register for a donation time, visit RedCrossBlood.org.
HiTONE Fitness Fall Fest to host fall festival
HiTONE Fitness, 250 Hyde Park Commons Drive, Brunswick, will host a fall festival from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2. There will be a day full of free fitness classes for the community — both member and nonmembers are welcome.
There will also be games and giveaways, including a grill. The staff will also be raffling off different gift cards and baskets from local businesses including Sea Salt Kitchen, Zachary’s, Feeling Great Wellness Center, Stretch Zone, Tortuga Jacks and more. Any proceeds raised from the raffle will be donated to CASA to help support Glynn County foster children. Kona Ice will also be onsite and donating 20 percent of its proceeds as well.
For more information about HiTone Fitness, visit hitonefitness.com.
— The Brunswick News