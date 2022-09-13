Alzheimer’s Walk set for Oct. 1
The Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation will hold the Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s and dementia research and local support services. The opening ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 1 with the walk starting at 10:15 a.m. at Neptune Park, 550 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island. Attendees can either participate in a 1-mile or 2-mile walk. Registration on the day of the walk is open from 9 to 9:30 a.m. To donate and register, visit gaalz.org.
Southeast Georgia Health System participates in sepsis study
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital has been chosen as the only site in the southeastern U.S. to participate in the PURIFY-RCT study. The study will evaluate using the Seraph 100 Microbind Affinity Blood Filter to treat patients with bacteria in their bloodstream or who have developed septic shock. The health system was chosen to participate in the multicenter study because it pioneered the use of Seraph 100 in patients with COVID-19.
Virus, bacteria and fungi pathogens in the bloodstream pose great danger to hospitalized patients. In fact, septic shock caused by these pathogens is the leading cause of death worldwide. By cleansing the blood and reducing circulating pathogens in the bloodstream, the Seraph 100 may help regulate the immune system and prevent organ dysfunction. The treatment gives health care providers more time to treat the patient and improve their chance of survival.
The Seraph 100 received emergency use authorization (EUA) to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2020.
In August 2020, the health system’s medical director of critical care, Dr. Stephen A. Chitty IV, began using Seraph to treat patients infected with the coronavirus. Chitty is a board-certified pulmonologist and critical care physician. In addition to serving on the Southeast Georgia Health System, board and the Quality and Patient Safety Operations Council, Chitty is the chair for the Quality Committee. He was recently honored with a Georgia Hospital Association Physician Hero Award.