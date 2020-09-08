Local Alzheimer’s Walk slated for October
The Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk will be held on Oct. 3 in Neptune Park on St. Simons Island.
There will be a 1-mile or 2-mile course. Proceeds from the walk benefit research efforts through the Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Emory University, one of 27 active centers in the nation supported by the National Institutes of Health and local support services provided by Memory Matters Glynn, a local independent 501c3 nonprofit organization offering education, social activities for persons with memory impairment, individual consultations, memory screening and support groups in Glynn County.
COVID-19 guidelines will be in place on the day of the walk including staggered arrival/walk times to avoid large gathering and enforce social distancing.
To learn more visit alzheimers.emory.edu and memorymattersglynn.com. For more information including sponsorship opportunities contact Andrea Mickelson, executive director, at andrea@gaalz.org.
COVID-19 Emotional Support line opens
The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, Beacon Health Options and Behavioral Health Link have created the COVID-19 Emotional Support Line to provide free and confidential assistance to callers needing emotional support as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day for frontline workers who need to connect to mental health support. The calls are confidential. The number is 866-399-8938.
Cottages connect loved ones during pandemic
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s Senior Care Centers in Brunswick and St. Marys have erected white cottages featuring a covered porch for families to meet during the pandemic. Each cottage allows two visitors to spend time with their elderly relative in a safe, private atmosphere. Residents enter through a back entrance, which has a wheelchair-accessible ramp and door. Visitors enter in the front door under a covered porch. The Senior Care Center-Brunswick has four cottages; St. Marys has two.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, a protective plexiglass shield divides the climate controlled sitting area but stops short of the ceiling.
— The Brunswick News