Class to benefit substance abuse support charity
A yoga class suitable for all levels will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at Crossfit St. Simons, 50 Aviator Plaza, St. Simons Island. Ayla Wilson will lead the practice. A donation of $10 is suggested. All proceeds will benefit the Trini Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching Ashtanga yoga to those struggling with alcohol or drug addiction.
September is National Recovery Month, raising awareness for those who are battling or who have battled drug or alcohol addiction. For more information about the Trini Foundation, visit trinifoundation.org.
Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk set for Sept. 25
Glynn County will host its annual walk to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s and dementia at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Participants can join either a 1- or 2-mile walk through the area. Proceeds raised will benefit research efforts through the Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Emory University in Atlanta. Memory Matters, a local independent nonprofit organization, will also benefit through the walk.
For more information, visit alzheimers.emory.edu and memorymattersglynn.com.
Wellness retreat planned for Musgrove Plantation
The Clouds Yoga Studio is hosting a yoga retreat at Musgrove Plantation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 2. There will be morning and afternoon yoga sessions, meditation, live music and meals. The classes will be offered in an indoor/outdoor setting. Participating instructors include Connie Brogan, Karen Lucas, John Hartland, Iman Ali, Tannis Allen and April McEwan. The cost is $150 for the full day or $50 per master class. Pre-registration is required. To reserve a space, call 912-638-5600.
— The Brunswick News