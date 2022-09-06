The Southeast Georgia Health System Wellness on Wheels (WOW) is custom designed to make breast health care services accessible for all women in southeast Georgia. It is a completely self-contained mobile health vehicle that features digital mammography and travels to rural locations in Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Brantley and Long counties to offer breast imaging services.
The screening experience on the WOW is very similar to any of the health system Imaging locations: it’s staffed by female mammography technologists specially trained to perform breast imaging; all mammograms are read by health system radiologists; most insurances are accepted; and, financial assistance is available to patients who qualify. For information about low or no-cost mammograms for uninsured or low-income persons, please call 912-466-5235.
The WOW will provide mammograms at the following locations during the month of September. Note that all mammograms require a physician’s order.
• From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Glynn County Health Department, 2747 4th St., Brunswick. Call 912-264-3961 ext. 3249 for information and appointments.
• From 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wellness Way Medical Office Complex, 7000 Wellness Way, St. Simons Island. Call 912-466-5235 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at McKinney Community Health Center, 9355 N. Main St., Nahunta. Call 912-462-6222 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care, 21300 Hwy 82, Waynesville. Call 912-466-5941 for information and appointments.
• From 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Wellness Way Medical Office Complex, 7000 Wellness Way, St. Simons Island. Call 912-466-5235 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22 to McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gillman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.
Married doctors join health system
Southeast Georgia Health System recently welcomed obstetrician and gynecologist (OB/GYN) Dr. Trace Deighan and his wife, general surgeon Dr. Diana Peterman.
In 2015, Deighan and Peterman met in Augusta at the Medical College of Georgia. The two began spending time together during their medical school rotations in Savannah and at the Brunswick hospital. After medical school, they moved to South Carolina and began their medical residency programs.
Deighan has joined Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics & Gynecology and Peterman has joined Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-General & Vascular Surgery.
Deighan treats women of all ages for a variety of OB/GYN needs including routine office visits and maternity care. As a way to better serve his patients, he completed an additional year of advanced gynecologic surgery fellowship training. He is passionate about serving others and helping his patients live life to the fullest.
As a general surgeon, Peterman treats patients with a wide variety of surgical issues including the abdomen, breast, skin and soft tissues. She understands that each patient is an individual, different than anyone else she’s ever helped, and needs to be treated as such.
To learn more, visit sghs.org or call 912-466-7250 to reach Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics & Gynecology or 912-265-5125 for Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-General & Vascular Surgery.