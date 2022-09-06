WOW to offer mammograms

The Southeast Georgia Health System Wellness on Wheels (WOW) is custom designed to make breast health care services accessible for all women in southeast Georgia. It is a completely self-contained mobile health vehicle that features digital mammography and travels to rural locations in Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Brantley and Long counties to offer breast imaging services.

