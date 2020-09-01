Hospital receives 10,000 face shields
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently received 10,000 protective face shields from the Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.
The face shields are crucial protection for doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other frontline personnel caring for patients with COVID-19. The shields are in high demand due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in states including Georgia. Pictured are Tripp Stephens, vice president of support services, from left; Christy D. Jordan, chief operating officer and legal counsel; Kyle Culbertson, CMRP, manager of supply chain services; Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO; State Rep. Don Hogan; and Bryan Tolar, principal of Tolar Capitol Partners.
Southeast Georgia Health System Wound Care Center Recognized
Southeast Georgia Health System Wound Care Center physicians, leaders and clinicians recently received the Dr. Robert A. Warriner III Clinical Excellence Award. The Wound Care Center has scored in the top 10 percent of eligible Healogics Wound Care Centers on the Clinical Excellence measure. This is a way to measure the heal rate for every patient that comes through the clinic door. Pictured are Hannah Duncan, LPN, from left; Dr. Enrique Martinez; Meredith Reilly, director; Katie Mellinger, Hyperbaric tech; Dr. Eric Segerberg, medical director; Jim Todd, R.N.; Robyn Snell, front office coordinator; Ashley Holland, R.N., clinical nurse manager and Michael Fleming, hyperbaric safety director. For more information about the Southeast Georgia Health System Wound Care Center, visit sghs.org/woundcare or call 912-466-5350.
Christian King joins Emerald Isles Counseling
Christian King, M.A., will join Emerald Isles Counseling as a clinical psychotherapist. King comes to the area from Knoxville, Tenn., where he most recently worked in the public school system. He was there for five years, doing social work and counseling working for an agency named Project G.R.A.D. that partnered with the school system.
At Emerald Isle Counseling, King plans to again work with all ages for individual counseling, focusing on the areas of oppositional defiance and anger management concerning children and teens; depression, anxiety and other emotional disturbances for clients of all ages; and couple’s therapy as well as family dysfunction. King completed his graduate work at Liberty University of Lynchburg, Va. He is a native of Cartersville.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Emerald Isle Counseling (multiple locations) at 912-268-4750.